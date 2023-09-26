WINDSOR JUNCTION/BEAVER BANK: The Lockview High boys golf team has captured the capital region banner.

At Grandview Golf Club in East Preston on Sept. 25, the team won the banner and will head to the provincial championships, set for Oct. 3 at the Links at Penn Hills in Shubenacadie.

The team is made up of Aiden Hibberts of Oakfield; Luke MacDonald of Fall River; Miles Chute of Windsor Junction; and Blake Wilson of Windsor Junction.

On the girls side, the Dragons team came home with a second-place finish at regionals.

The team will also move on to provincials, representing Lockview High.

The girls team is comprised of three players. They are; Brooke Sanford of Fall River; and Katie and Claire MacIntyre of Beaver Bank.

We wish both teams good luck at provincials. Go Dragons Go!