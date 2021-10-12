FALL RIVER: The Lockview High School cross-country team continued its strong season at the recently held Metro Series meet.

Beaver Bank’s Abby Lewis led the way on the Intermediate Girls side with a first place finish, followed in third by LHS teammate Paige Carruthers.

Ella Cozens, Madden O’Grady, and Jenna Haverstock all made the top 10 as well for the Dragons.

Abby Lewis from Beaver Bank in this 2019 photo. (Shawn Lewis photo)

After the three race Metro series, the Intermediate girls finished in top spot.

Meanwhile over in the Senior girls side of competition, it was Monica Johnston crossing the finish line first in the recent meet, with Mya Archibald crossing right behind her in second.

The senior girls and intermediate boys placed fourth overall in the series, while the senior boys came home with fifth place overall.

The teams all now prepare for the regional championships, scheduled for Oct. 14 at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax.