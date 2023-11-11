Liberal resolution on job-protected leave gets all-party support

From an NS Liberal Party release:

HALIFAX: With all-party support in the legislature last week, a Liberal resolution was passed that commits the

Houston government to consult and study expanded job-protected leave for Nova Scotians facing serious illness by the next legislative session.

“Our opposition strategy resulted in a commitment from the government to study expanding job- protected leave for Nova Scotians facing serious illness, like cancer, from three days to up to 26 weeks,” said Opposition Leader Zach Churchill. “The last thing someone going through a serious illness such as cancer needs to worry about is if they have a job to return to.

“This change will impact thousands of Nova Scotians and their families.”

Last fall, the federal government expanded the Employment Insurance (EI) sickness benefit to 26 weeks, ensuring that no Canadian would face loss of income due to injury or illness.

A bill tabled by Deputy Leader Kelly Regan in April 2023 would expand unpaid job protection from three days to 26 weeks.

It would create provisions to allow Nova Scotians to return to work based on their unique treatment and recovery journey.