HALIFAX: The Opposition Liberal party said life is becoming more expensive everywhere Nova Scotians turn right now.

That’s why on the first day of the Legislature’s spring session, the Nova Scotia Liberal caucus will be introducing three bills today to help make life more affordable for the people of our province.

Municipal Affairs and Housing critic Lorelei Nicoll will be introducing amendments to the Municipal Government Act that would exempt Nova

Scotians buying a home for the first time from having to pay deed transfer taxes. With housing prices at record-highs in our province, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for first-time home buyers to make this milestone purchase.

Waiving deed transfer taxes would go a long way toward making buying a home a more affordable process for Nova Scotians.

The Youth Food Security Act would introduce a permanent, province-wide school lunch program in Nova Scotia. To be introduced

by Leader Iain Rankin this Act would expand upon the province’s school breakfast program, and would help to further alleviate food insecurity for families across Nova Scotia.

Having access to these types of meals is fundamental for a child’s physical and emotional well-being, and academic performance.

Community Services critic Brendan Maguire will be introducing the Social Safety Net Security Act, a bill proposing that certain provincial government assistance programs tackling affordability increase their eligibility thresholds and dollar amounts in assistance given, by 30 per cent.

With the rate of inflation the highest it’s been in decades, this bill would help more vulnerable Nova Scotians to be eligible for these assistance programs, such as the Caregiver Benefit or Heating Assistance Rebate programs, among others.