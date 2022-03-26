WINDSOR JUNCTION: Cate Gaudry went into this weekend’s track and field indoor nationals just looking to gauge herself against others from across Canada.

Well, it would seem she did fine grabbing a gold medal in the hurdles and a silver in the long jump with a personal best 4.69 metres.

Last week, The Laker News spoke with her from her Windsor Junction home about her expectations heading into the weekend of competition.

“I’m just going to try my best,” said Cate, a Grade 9 student at Lockview High. “It’ll show me how good I actually am or if I’m not very good.”

She said leading into the competition she wasn’t doing any hard practices so as to conserve her energy for the competition. Cate has a home gym in the basement of her home where her dad has been helping her train with the lack of practices due to COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The team has been doing training with the Dalhousie Tigers track and field team, which has been good competition,. Her sister Abbi is a member of the Tiger team.

“It’s been helpful to get me competition ready and a higher calibre,” she said. “It means I’ve had to push myself.”

The track and field indoors nationals were held at the new Irving Oil Fieldhouse in Saint John, N.B.