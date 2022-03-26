FALL RIVER: Two Fall River girls will be part of Team Canada that has been selected from six cheerleading programs in N.S. for a world competition in sunny Florid next month.

Morgan Jollymore and Chloe Kelly both compete with Legacy Cheerleading Club. They will join 25 other girls who are their age from six different all-star cheer programs across the province, five coaches, and a team manager, to make up Team Nova Scotia.

The two Georges P. Vanier Junior High School Grade 8 students are excited.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity because I have gotten to meet new people from different gyms,” said Morgan. “When I go to Florida I will get to see some of the best cheer teams in the world.”

“I’m very excited to find out I made this team after lots of hard work,” said Chloe. “I’m so thankful for this opportunity and really glad that I have the chance compete at worlds and the chance to see so many talented athletes perform.

Chloe said she has always dreamed of one day performing at this cheerleading world competition. It will be Morgan’s first time travelling to a big competition.

“I never ever thought it would be something that would actually happen to me,” she said. “It’s a real dream come true.”

Morgan is in her fourth year of cheerleading, while Chloe’s third year.

What does Morgan like about cheer? There’s lots, including the competitiveness.

“I tried lots of different sports like soccer, baseball, and gymnastics,” said Morgan. “What I love about cheer is that it is an incredibly competitive sport with lots of skills to learn.

“I have met a lot of people and made a lot of friendships through Cheer. Cheer takes up most of my time and I get busy with it but when I accomplish things like getting a new skill or hitting a new stunt it makes me happy.”

Chloe is looking forward to the experience and unique competition in Florida. She said she loves her coaches, and they make things fun.

“I love the friendships that I have made, and I find it so fascinating to learn new skills. Also, I love all the coaches and they are amazing.

The squad, ranging in age from 12-14, has been chosen from teams across the country to don the Maple Leaf as Team Canada at the upcoming International Cheer Union (ICU) Cheerleading Worlds Championship in April 2022.

It will be held at the SPN Wide World Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla. They will be competing in the Median Youth All Girl division.