Liberals support government’s decision on nixing MLA raise

From a release from Leader Zach Churchill

HALIFAX: The Liberals will support the government’s decision to block a recommended pay increase from an independent panel.

The following is a statement issued by Liberal leader Zach Churchill:

“In response to the report on MLA indemnity and salaries, our Liberal caucus supports the government’s decision to block a pay increase for MLAs in the midst of a historic cost-of-living crisis.”

“The Houston government’s silence in the cost-of-living crisis has been deafening.

“The Premier has been quick to spring into action to block a potential pay raise for MLAs, but has sat idle for months as Nova Scotians struggle to pay their bills.

“As one of the highest paid premiers in the country, we will be bringing forward an amendment for the Premier to take a decrease in pay, as proposed by the independent panel,” said Churchill.