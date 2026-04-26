Lions Pop Tab project turns small efforts into big impact for Easter Seals

District Governor for the Lions Debbie McGinley, from the Milford & District Lions Club, presents Easter Seals Nova Scotia with 330 pounds of pop tabs clubs across N.S collected in the first fundraiser of its kind by the Lions. The presentation took place during the Lions Convention at Truro Fire Hall. (Healey photo)

TRURO: A new Lions initiative is already making a meaningful difference, with 330 pounds of pop tabs collected in support of Easter Seals during the Lions convention at the Truro Fire Hall on Saturday.

District Governor Debbie McGinley, with the Milford & District Lions Club, said the project shows how Lions continue to find new, practical ways to serve their communities.

“This is a simple project that anyone can take part in, but when you see the amount collected, it really shows what can be accomplished when everyone contributes,” she said.

“It’s a great example of Lions stepping up in a new way to make a real difference.”

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The tabs will support programs like Camp Tidnish, which Wanda Sinclair from Easter Seals spoke about during the presentation.

“Every bit of support helps us continue to provide opportunities for individuals to experience camp and build independence,” Sinclair said.

“These donations may seem small, but they have a big impact on the lives of the people we serve.”

Members of the Sheet Harbour Lions with their many bags of pop tabs that they collected as part of the new project for the Lions in support of Easter Seals. (Submitted photo)

Wanda Sinclair with Easter Seals asks the Lions at her presentation who has heard of Easter Seals before. (Healey photo)

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Guest speaker Joyce Middleton, from Bridgewater, Mass. Is a past international director from the United States and a current candidate for third international vice president.

She praised the effort, calling it “absolutely amazing” and noting how something usually thrown away can be transformed into meaningful support.

“What little effort that takes of any individual—something that’s ordinarily just popped into the trash—is picked up and handled here, and it will provide wheelchairs for other abled citizens,” she said.

“What better, more easy project can you take on?”

The pop tab initiative highlights how everyday actions, when combined, can create lasting change for those in need.