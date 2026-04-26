N.S. Health warning of suspected drugs containing fentanyl, cocaine in Hfx County

(Submitted photo)

HALIFAX COUNTY: N.S. Health has received an unverified report of Dilaudid 8s/hydromorphone suspected to contain fentanyl and cocaine in Halifax County.

The report comes from a community source regarding Dilaudid 8s/hydromorphone suspected to contain fentanyl and cocaine in Halifax County. See photos of two different white triangular pills.

The first pill has “APO” on one side and “8 H” on the other. The second pill has “D D” on one side and “8” on the other.

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

How to Stay Safe: Let someone know, start low, and go slow.

Do NOT use drugs alone – Use with someone you trust or call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) at 1-888-688-NORS. They will stay on the phone with you while you use, so they can get you help if needed.

Start with a very small amount – These drugs are stronger than what people may expect or may be used to.

Have naloxone ready – Naloxone can help with opioid overdoses, but it will NOT work on other substances, such as benzodiazepines. Even if you’re unsure what substance caused an overdose, always give naloxone—it won’t harm the person, but it may help if opioids are involved.

Call 911 immediately for any overdose – Even if naloxone is used, emergency help is still needed.

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Expect the unexpected – Always assume street drugs may not be what you think and contain drugs different from or stronger than you expect. Pills that look like real medicine could be fake.

Avoid mixing drugs – Combining opioids, benzodiazepines, and alcohol greatly increases the risk of overdose and death.

Go to an overdose prevention site – If available in your area, these sites provide a safe space to use drugs with medical staff who can help in case of an emergency.

• ReFIX Halifax: 2151 Gottingen St. (902-209-9370)

• PeerSix Sydney: 75 Prince St. (902-567-1766)

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If someone overdoses:

· Call 911 immediately – Tell them someone is unresponsive.

· Give naloxone if you have it. More than one dose may be needed if high potency opioids are involved. If there are no opioids, naloxone will be ineffective but will not cause harm – give it anyway.

· Stay with them and make sure they can breathe.

· If they stop breathing, perform CPR until help arrives.

Get Free Naloxone Kits: You can get naloxone for free at most pharmacies and harm reduction programs. To learn more, visit: https://mha.nshealth.ca/en/takehomenaloxoneprogram

Looking for help?

• Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line – 1-888-429-8167

• Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868; Text CONNECT to 686868

• Mental Health and Addictions Intake Service – (Mon-Fri 8:30-4:30; Tues and Thurs until 8 pm) – 1-855-922-1122

• 211 Nova Scotia – information and referrals to community and social services: Call 2-1-1 or 1-855-466-4994; Email: help@ns.211.ca