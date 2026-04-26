Canso Lions hosting 50th anniversary of Seamen’s Memorial Service

Canso Lions is hosting its 50th Seamen's Memorial Service in August. (Submitted photo)

CANSO: Lions Clubs across the province are being encouraged to come to Canso for a memorial service for fishers lost at sea.

The Seamen’s Memeorial Service is in its 50th year and put on by the Canso Lions Club at the Seamen’s Memorial.

It will take place Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. A rain location will be announced at a later date.

It sees people come to honour fishers who gave their lives while working in the sea–the heart of our coastal way of life.

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Lions across N.S. are invited to attend and lay a wreath or flowers in memory of fishers from your community.

Wreath orders can be done by contacting Crazy Daisy Flower Shop at 902-870-3329.

Wreath/donation registration can be done by contacting Lion Cathy DeRabbie at 902-366-2721.

“Let us gather in memory, remembrance, and respect,” said an organizer who was informing The Laker News of the event during the Lions Convention at the Truro Fire Hall on April 25.