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Three people die in early morning Lower Sackville structure fire

ByPat Healey

Apr 25, 2026 #Councillor Billy Gillis, #fatal house fire, #fire, #Halifax Fire, #HRM, #Lower Sackville, #Mayor Andy Fillmore, #Sackville, #Station 9 Sackville
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The community of Lower Sackville awoke Saturday morning April 25 to tragic news.

RCMP say that at approximately 3:55 a.m., officers, EHS and firefighters with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency (HRFE) services responded to a report of a structure fire at a residence on Manor Dr. 

“Upon arrival, officers attempted to enter the home however, conditions were too intense due to smoke,” a spokesperson said in a release.

“Firefighters arrived, began suppressing the fire and entered the residence. “

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HRFE removed three adults from the home. 

“Lifesaving measures were attempted by EHS and HRFE; however, all three adults, a 43-year-old man, a 38- year-old woman and a 73-year-old woman, succumbed to their injuries,” the RCMP psokesperson said.

Investigators from the Office of the Fire Marshall and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service attended the property. 

The investigation is ongoing with partner agencies. 

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Councillor Billy Gillis made a comment on his Facebook page about the fire.

“My heart is broken this morning as our community has experienced a tragic incident that has claimed three lives,” Gillis said.

“My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. My heart goes out to the residents of Sackville Manor and to the first responders who attended the scene.”

Mayor Andy Fillmore issued a statement on the fire as well.

“I’m heartbroken by the news of a residential fire in Lower Sackville early this morning that claimed the lives of three people,” Fillmore said. “My thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and neighbours who are grieving this devastating loss.”

“I want to express my gratitude to the firefighters, paramedics, and RCMP officers for their quick response.”

File #: 26-63552

By Pat Healey

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