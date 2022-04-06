Local food banks benefit from Trivia Night fundraiser

EAST HANTS: Four local food banks throughout the Municipality of East Hants received support from the annual Trivia Night fundraiser, organized by the East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce.

Last week, Chamber president Glynn Irving and Coordinator Tracey Williams visited the food banks to drop off their cheques, totalling $2,000 each ($8,000 in total between the four of the food banks).

On this day the two stopped by the Hants North Food Bank; the Shumilacke Food Bank; and the Indian Brook Food Pantry.

The food banks and their volunteers were very appreciative of the support shown from the Chamber.

The money came as a result of the support the community showed to the Trivia Night fundraiser, held earlier in 2022. The trivia night was held in memory of Suzie McDonell.

Williams and Irving had delivered the cheque to the Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank in Enfield the day before delivering the other three.

The Indian Brook Food pantry gets their cheque. (Healey photo)