N.S. announces Motor Carrier Act changes

HALIFAX: Changes to the Motor Carrier Act introduced by the province on April 5 will help reduce the regulatory burden and enhance safety in the motor carrier industry.

“The amendments we are introducing today will give government more flexibility to respond to the industry’s ever-changing needs,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland. “They allow government to waive motor carrier fees in challenging times like during the pandemic and adopt federal changes to the motor carrier sector.”



In 2020 and 2021, the government waived the annual motor carrier fee in principle, but it requires a change to the Motor Carrier Act for implementation. The amendment will enable the legislative authority to waive fees, if needed.

The second amendment will make it easier for the government to change regulations by referencing other acts, regulations or other documents. This will help ensure consistency and accuracy in the motor carrier industry across jurisdictions, such as with electronic logging devices that are required across the country.Quick Facts:— motor carriers are commercial passenger vehicles that includes buses and vans— the motor carrier industry had been asking for mandatory electronic logging devices— the devices automatically log distance driven, engine run-time and other trackable data, reducing the burden on drivers to log their data by hand— the devices have been shown to increase compliance with federal laws