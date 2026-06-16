Katimavik celebrates close to 50 years of impact; announces next chapter in Halifax

The Katimavik youth volunteer program was founded in 1977 with a simple yet profound mission: to bridge the two solitudes of Canada. Over several months and across three different provinces, French-speaking and English-speaking Canadian youth lived, worked, and served together, fostering understanding, respect, and mutual appreciation. (Submitted/Katimavik photo)

Canada Day gathering will feature the launch of the Katimavik Foundation

and the expansion of FuturePerfect to Halifax

HALIFAX: On Canada Day, Katimavik will bring together alumni, partners, supporters, and members of the community to celebrate nearly 50 years of impact from coast to coast to coast while unveiling important initiatives that will help shape the organization’s future.

The event will take place on July 1, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Saraguay House (Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron), 2310 Purcells Cove Road, Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore a curated exhibition featuring archives, photographs, videos, and stories that showcase Katimavik’s impact since its founding in 1977.

The exhibition highlights the experiences of more than 40,000 young Canadians who have participated in Katimavik programs over the past five decades.

“Katimavik was founded on a simple but powerful idea: bringing young Canadians together to discover one another, serve their communities, and build a stronger country,” said JF (John-Frederick) Cameron, President & CEO of Katimavik.

“As we approach our 50th anniversary, we are proud to celebrate our heritage while investing in the next generation of leaders and changemakers.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

At 3:30 p.m., Katimavik will officially launch the Katimavik Foundation, a major new initiative designed to expand the organization’s impact and ensure future generations of Canadians continue to benefit from Katimavik programs.

The Foundation will support Katimavik’s efforts to expand its impact across Canada by connecting young people with opportunities for community service, leadership development, employment, and civic engagement.

It will help ensure that future generations continue to benefit from the life-changing experiences that have defined Katimavik for nearly half a century.

The event will also mark the expansion of FuturePerfect to Halifax.

FuturePerfect is Katimavik’s youth employability program designed to help young Canadians launch their careers through paid work placements, skills development, and hands-on professional experience.

By connecting participants with employers and communities across the country, the program helps youth build confidence, independence, and a strong foundation for their future.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In addition to the exhibition and special announcement, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Network with alumni, partners, and community members

Explore nearly five decades of Katimavik archives and memorabilia

Attend a screening of Canada in Action, Katimavik’s new documentary series

Learn more about FuturePerfect and opportunities available in Halifax

Enjoy light refreshments

The event is open to alumni, current participants, partners, employers, supporters, and members of the public interested in learning more about Katimavik and its impact on Canada.

For a preview of the exhibition, visit: https://katimavik-generations.org/en

For more information about FuturePerfect, visit: https://katimavik.org/en/futureperfect/