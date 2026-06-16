N.S. Shipyard supporting SailGP repairs ahead of Canada Sail Grand Prix in Halifax

HALIFAX: Ahead of the Canada Sail Grand Prix in Halifax from June 20–21, SailGP has confirmed that repair work on the three F50 catamarans involved in a crash last month in New York is currently being undertaken in Nova Scotia at East River Shipyard Ltd.

All three teams – U.S., Red Bull Italy and Mubadala Brazil – are targeting the starting line in Halifax, as work is being carried out across international teams.

A SailGP team of 35 across the UK and Canada – complemented by five local experts – dedicated nearly 3,500 project hours to completing repairs across all three F50s, with more than 10,000 hours of spare parts consumed throughout the rebuilding process.

SailGP’s technicians are pleased to be working with local Nova Scotian expertise and facilities as teams prepare for this weekend’s racing in Halifax.

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Joel Marginson, Director of SailGP Technologies, said: “Bringing three F50s back to race-ready condition on such a tight timeline has been a remarkable collaborative effort across our technology and operations teams.

“We’re proud to be working alongside the skilled team at East River Shipyard and local Nova Scotian experts, whose support has been invaluable throughout this process.

“While there is still work to be completed, the dedication, expertise and commitment shown by everyone involved has put us in a strong position for having our F50s back on the start line in Halifax this weekend.”

Further updates on the readiness of the three F50s under repair will be provided in due course ahead of race weekend.

Repair work continues. (SailGp photo)

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This marks the second time Halifax will host the Canada Sail Grand Prix, the seventh stop of the 2026 Rolex SailGP Championship.

The inaugural Halifax event in 2024 attracted a dedicated global broadcast audience of 19.5 million viewers and generated an economic impact of USD $45 million for the city.

SailGP’s return is expected to build on that momentum, once again transforming Halifax Harbour into an international stage for world-class competition and waterfront celebration.

Tickets are selling fast for the event, with a limited allotment remaining at SailGP.com/Halifax.