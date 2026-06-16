Tri-County Rangers capture Summerside Showdown title in extra-inning thriller

The Rangers with their medals after winning in Summerside. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER/LOWER SACKVILLE: The Tri-County Rangers 11U AAA squad delivered a weekend to remember, combining clutch hitting, resilient defense, and relentless energy to capture the Summerside dramatic fashion.

The Rangers opened the tournament with an instant classic, edging the Mid-Isle Mustangs 9–8 in a thrilling walk-off victory. In a back-and-forth contest, the Rangers showed early composure lead by starting pitcher Max Yeo, staying within striking distance before delivering the decisive blow late.

Jack Timmons sealed the win stealing home for the last run, and Harvey Brown closed the game, igniting the Rangers’ tournament run. Max Stewart earned Player of the Game honors reaching base 3 times, while Max Yeo was recognized with the Golden Glove for his standout defensive performance and pitching.

Building on that momentum, the Rangers continued their strong play in Game 2, defeating the Western Mariners 5–3 in a tightly contested matchup.

The Rangers relied on timely hitting, a strong 3 inning performance from the starter Avery Cogan with 7 strikeouts backed by disciplined defense to hold off a late push from the Mariners.

Avery Cogan was named Player of the Game for his impact on the pitching rubber, while Harvey Brown earned the Golden Glove, anchoring the defensive effort.

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In their final round-robin game on Saturday, the Rangers battled hard but came up just short against the Eastern Express, falling 6–5 in another one-run contest.

Despite the loss, the Rangers demonstrated grit and competitiveness throughout, with Hayden Dunbrack earning Player of the Game honors throwing smoke on the slab and Logan MacDonald taking home the Golden Glove. Harvey Brown was forced to sit this game out having sustained a twisted ankle in the game versus the Mariners.

The Rangers group response was enough to secure a playoff berth, sending the Rangers into the semifinal round.

The Rangers responded emphatically in the semifinals on Sunday morning, delivering one of their most complete performances of the tournament. They powered past the Capital District Islanders 17–5, showcasing their offensive depth and defensive discipline.

The Rangers’ bats came alive early and often, while strong defensive play kept the Islanders in check. Ashtyn Troini was named Player of the Game pitching 3 innings, and Mason Goldring earned the Golden Glove for his defensive contributions.

That dominant semifinal performance set up a championship showdown against the Fredericton Royals – a game that lived up to every expectation.

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In a tense, back-and-forth final, the Rangers and Royals traded runs throughout regulation before heading into extra innings tied at 9–9.

With the pressure at its peak, the Rangers once again rose to the occasion, executing in the clutch to secure a 10–9 victory and claim the tournament title.

Harvey Brown, not slowed by his earlier ankle injury delivered a standout performance in the championship, earning Final Golden Glove honors with the winning hit that helped seal the win and reaching base in all 4 of his at bats leading the Rangers with a .770 On base Percentage for the tournament.

The entire team contributed to all phases, demonstrating the depth and teamwork that defined their tournament run with hitting leading the way, the Rangers team reached base at a rate of 1 time for every 2 plate appearances.

The victory capped off a demanding weekend that tested the Rangers with challenging weather conditions, tight games, and strong competition. Through it all, the team displayed resilience, teamwork, and a refusal to back down.

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