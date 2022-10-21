Lower Truro man charged with sex assault, breach of conditions

LOWER TRURO: A 55-year-old Lower Truro man has been charged by the RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit and Colchester County RCMP with sexual assault and breach of conditions.

The charges stem from investigations in Colchester County.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, spokesman with N.S. RCMP, said on July 25, 2022, Colchester County District RCMP received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred at a motel in Lower Truro.

RCMP officers began investigating the incident and determined that a 55-year-old Lower Truro man had sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman.

On October 20, 2022, as part of a separate investigation relating to a breach of conditions involving the use of the internet by the same 55-year-old man, the RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at a motel on Truro Heights Rd. in Lower Truro.

The man was safely arrested and during the search, RCMP officers located and seized computers, tablets, phones and other electronic devices, as well as documents.

Gerald Paul Ward, 55, of Lower Truro, has been charged with:

Sexual Assault;

Obtaining Sexual Services for Consideration;

Failure to Comply with a Prohibition Order;

Failure to Comply with Conditions of a Release Order (2 counts)

Ward has been remanded into custody and will appear in Truro Provincial Court on October 26, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

File #’s: 2022-976532, 2022-1033649