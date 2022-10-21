HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) has released the following statement regarding today’s Government of Nova Scotia announcement of the introduction of proposed amendments to the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter.

HRM was only advised late yesterday evening that a bill to amend the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter enabling the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing to strike down any municipal by-law impacting housing or development was to be tabled today, Oct. 21, by the Government of Nova Scotia.

The lack of proper consultation with the municipality on legislation such as this is not in keeping with expected levels of communication and collaboration between the two orders of government.

At this early stage, it is uncertain what today’s announcement means for the municipal administration, but more importantly, what it means for the residents of our region. The municipality intends to make representations on its concerns with the bill during the law amendments process.

The advancement of measures to improve housing availability in our region remains a key priority for the municipality.