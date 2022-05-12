LWF Baseball welcomes new Kubota for field, facility maintenance

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Last Thursday, the LWF Baseball Association received its new tractor for maintaining the ball fields at the WJCC, Grand Lake, Waverley Legion, and McDonald Sports Park in Waverley.

The tractor, from Halifax Kubota, can also help with other maintenance such as drainage work and keeping the driveway fixed up at the WJCC and McDonald Sports Park.

It was made possible for the non-profit volunteer organization to purchase through funding from the LWF Ratepayers Association; $8,600 from HRM Grants presented to them by Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon, McDonald Sports Park; WJCC; and LWF Hall.

“We got the tractor to make the fields safer by filling in low spots, cutting back high edges around all infields, helping with community gravel parking lots among other things,” said Barry Dalrymple.

The LWF Baseball Association would like to thank all partners for their assistance as this shows what collaboration can do to help out an organziation that touches so many families in the LWF area.