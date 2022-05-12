HALIFAX: Nine minutes shy of midnight, Riley Kidney’s shot on Halifax Mooseheads goalie Mathis Rousseau sent the Acadie Bathurst Titan home with a 4-3 triple overtime win, setting the stage for a do-or-die Game five in 19 hours in Bathurst.

Kidney’s goal came with 3:46 left of the third overtime period between the two clubs, setting a Mooseheads franchise mark for longest game in team history at 116 minutes and 14 seconds.

Rousseau also set a Mooseheads franchise record for saves in a game with 68 on 72 pucks sent his way.

The goal

Kidney, an Enfield product, also had an assist in the contest.

Halifax led 2-0 on goals by Mathieu Cataford and Markus Vidicek before the Titan scored three unanswered tallies from Cole Huckins, Hendrix Lapierre a Washington Capitals prospect and Cole Larkin.

Cataford’s second of the game sent the contest to overtime.

It was an exciting extra periods of action for the thousands in attendance, with the game ending four hours and 46 minutes after puck drop and just shy of midnight, making for a late night for many.

The two teams won’t have long to think on this game as Game five in the series—and the do-or-die game—is Thursday night in Bathurst at 7 p.m.

Kidney and his Titan will look to rally back from a 2-0 series deficit for the series victory on home ice.