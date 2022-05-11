Arnold’s heroics leads Lockview to high school ringette championship

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High girls ringette team erased a 3-1 deficit to earn a 4-3 overtime win in the high school tournament championship on May 8.

Sparkplug Lauren Arnold scored the overtime winner as the Dragons defended their high school ringette tournament championship. It was held at St. Margaret’s Bay Arena.

Lockview advanced to the final with a dramatic shootout semi-final victory off the scoring prowess of Arnold and Kaitlyn Snow.

The Dragons went undefeated in the tournament and pre-tournament exhibition play.

In exhibition game play on May 5, the Dragons downed Halifax West with six goals.

Jada Tilford and Isabelle Hatt each notched two goals, while Kaitlyn Murray and Maddie Munro had single tallies for the Dragons.

The championship win sends off seniors Amy Guenette; Ava Blanchard; Kaitlyn Murray; Lauren Arnold; and Kaitlyn Snow on a good note as 2022 Ringette champions.