LWF Hall a community center-piece for Fall River area residents

FALL RIVER: If only the walls at the LWF Hall on Fall River Road could talk, the stories they could tell.

And now, much like the walls, the volunteer board of directors with he Hall wants to be able to keep telling stories—but it can only do that with the support and usage of the community-owned building, located at 843 Fall River Road (next to Richardson Drive, the entrance to Fall River Village.)

With so many new people moving into the area—and long-time residents too—they’re unaware the LWF Hall is for them to use, host parties, events, and come down to wings every Thursday night. Many have said to the board they had thought it was a private club or a Lions Club only and didn’t know it functioned as a facility for the community.

Vice-chair Nick Yeomans; Stephanie Graham; and board chair Paula Adlakha are three of the volunteer board members who hope to bring more awareness of the facility to the community.

The hall originally opened in 1960-uish as a fire hall and was that until being converted to a community hall in 2004, when Station 45 opened at the Snow Centre.

“We’re a totally volunteer run board,” said Yeomans. ‘We’re here at the benefit of the community to keep this building in operational for the community.

“The building is opened by the community, members of LWF (Lakeview-Windsor Junction-Fall River).”

He said the LWF Hall supports many community groups. Among those are the Seniors Friendly group; LWF Baseball; Riverlake Scouts (Fall River); Fall River Lions; seniors exercise group; women’s darts league; and a mixed dart league.

Those are just some of the regular groups who utilize the LWF Hall for their functions.

Graham said weddings, birthday parties, etc. are used.

“There’s so many uses for the hall for those in our community,” she said.

Yeomans said Lions Wing Night is very popular every Thursday night, a partnership with the LWF hall. There are 200-plus people dine in and takeout of wings, and it helps supports the hall through purchases at the bar.

“We’d love to have new people come on down,” said Yeomans. “You get to come here enjoy a good meal, meet other people from the community. It’s open to everybody.”

He said they’re also looking for more volunteers to help make things run smoother and take pressure off some of the other volunteers who usually are run off their feet.

Yeomans said with the building being owned by the community they can offer discounted rates for rentals to those from the community looking to use it.

“All of the money we get 100 per cent goes back into the building,” operational costs, heating, etc. and upgrades we need to make,’ said Yeomans.

He spoke of an application they have in to the federal government for their Green and Inclusive Community Building Program. It is to make the building more energy-efficient through several upgrades like new windows and insulation.

“Hopefully we’re going to get solar on the roof and modernize other parts of the building as well,” he said.

More accessibility is part of the upgrades, such as a button to push to open the door, he said.

They hope to hear if they got approved for the funding by end of the summer, with plans to start the renovation work at the start of 2024.

“It’ll be a big change for our community hall,” he said.

Graham spoke about some of the fundraising that the LWF Hall is doing through recyclables. That is being done at Archies Recycle Depot on Sackville Drive by the Little Robber Ducky car wash.

“Just take your recyclables over there and let them know you want to donate towards the LWF Hall,” said Graham. “That funds go to helping us fix things.”

Yeomans said from September to May, the LWF Hall runs a monthly bingo every Wednesday.

“That’s a big fundraiser for us,” he said. “Volunteers make that happen.”

The LWF Hall also is home to the LWF Archives around back and the Fall River Garden Club holds their annual plant sale.

Keloose is planning to hold their adult dance at the LWF Hall this year and a pancake breakfast following the inaugural run-on Aug. 20 morning.

Adlakha said his biggest message to the community is that the hall is theirs.

“It’s owned by the community for the community,” he said. ‘It’s an amazing facility with an amazing group of volunteers. Come down here and meet people.”

“If you want a small-town feel, come to the LWF Hall,” added Graham.

To follow the LWF Hall, check out their Facebook page for updates.