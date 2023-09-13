WINDSOR JUNCTION: The LWF Orioles capped off their 2023 baseball season in style last weekend.

The Orioles, an LWF Baseball Association team, won the inaugural Dairy Queen Fall River U15 DQ Cup during an end of the season tournament.

It was held throughout the weekend at the Windsor Junction Community Centre.

The Orioles headed for the Fall River DQ upon winning the game, and of course after a few team photos.

The LWF Orioles are U15 DQ Cup champions. 9Submitted photo)

At the DQ, the team enjoyed a well-deserved meal for their efforts and the DQ Cup got some use.

At DQ, the cup was filled with whipped cream by Franchisee Peggy Rust who said that once filled all the boys “dug in and ate it” from the cup.

Here are a few couple photos from the celebration:

Whipped cream is placed in the DQ Cup. (Submitted photo)