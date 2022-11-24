Mac Noble recognized by MEH for fire service volunteerism

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants is recognizing a long-standing fire service volunteer.

The municipality recognized Mac Noble at its regular meeting of council on Nov. 23 at the Lloyd E. Matheson Centre in Elmsdale.

Noble, well-known face of Elmsdale Fire, recently retired as Chair of the East Hants Fire Service Association, a position he held since the group’s incorporation in 201. He also retired from Council’s Fire Advisory Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In a post on its Facebook page, Noble, a founding member of the Fire Advisory Committee, established in July 1994, is the only member to serve since inception – a phenomenal 28+ years.

“Through his work on these committees, Mac has helped shape our Fire Service into the professional organization it is today,” MEH said in the post. “We wish Mac well in his retirement.”

The new Chair of the East Hants Fire Service Association is Nine Mile River Volunteer Fire chief Tyler Dauphnee.