White, Waterloo Warriors sit atop OUA women’s volleyball standings

WATERLOO, ONT.: With four games left before the Holiday break, Molly White and her Waterloo Warriors girls volleyball team sit atop the OUA.

The Warriors are 5-1 (won-loss) through six games in the Ontario University Athletic league play, sitting just ahead of four teams that have eight points (Brock, Queens, Western, and McMaster).

In the game Nov. 12 against Lakehead, White, a Fall River native, has one kill during her rookie season with the Warriors.

Waterloo won that match 3-0 with set scores of 25-15; 25-16; and 25-22.

The Warriors will now play at Guelph on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Eastern; and Nov. 26 at Toronto at 6 p.m. Eastern.

White, a Lockview High and Fall River Fury alum, and Waterloo finish off their first half at home against Nipissing on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Eastern, and then one final first half game also against Nipissing. That game is 4 pm Eastern.

The team will then take the holiday break and return to play Jan. 6, 2023.