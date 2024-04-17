MacLellan holding launch of book in Fall River on April 18

[adroatate banner=”169″]

FALL RIVER: A financial advisor from Fall River will be holding the launch of his new book tonight April 18.

Steve MacLellan, The Financial Engineer will be launching his new book “Grow, Control, and Keep Your Money” on Thursday night from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Turtleback Tap and Grill in Fall River.

The book is available on Amazon at: https://a.co/d/bv6ipf3 .

The book launch provides an opportunity to get a copy of the book and meet like-minded individuals passionate about transforming their financial future and making their communities even better, said MacLellan.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Celebrate with us, enjoy delightful refreshments, and leave with a special gift basket filled with swag from local businesses.

The evening promises to be not just a book launch but a leap towards financial empowerment and is also in collaboration with FRABA’s Happy Hour.

He said the first 25 people will receive a beverage ticket and care packages that include a signed book and gift certificates from local businesses are available for $20.