KENNETCOOK: A teacher from Hants North Rural High has won an Education Week Award.

Recipient Cyril Venoit was announced by the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education on April 17.

It was posted on their X account (formerly Twitter).

Venoit has worked within the community of Kennetcook for more than 25 years.

He has worked in areas such as academics, athletics, and extra-curriculars, and continues to volunteer in the community.