SHUBENACADIE: A teacher from two local area schools has won an Education Week Award.

Gord Pictou was announced as one of the award winners by Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE) on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Pictou teaches at Riverside Education Centre in Milford and Shubenacadie District Elementary School.

He is a cultural coach who continues to empower students through the creation and implementation of Mi’kmaw/Indigenous Leadership groups.