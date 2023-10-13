NOEL SHORE: A 55-year-old MacPhees Corner man has died after an early morning single-vehicle collision on Highway 215 in Noel Shore.

N.S. RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall said East Hants RCMP responded to the collision on Oct. 12 at approximately 5:45 a.m. Local firefighters from the Noel area and EHS also attended.

“Officers learned that a pickup truck had been travelling on Hwy. 215 when it left the road and came to rest in a ditch,” said Cpl. Marshall.

The driver, and lone occupant, the 55-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene, Cpl. Marshall said.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Hwy. 215 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

File #: 2023-1518022