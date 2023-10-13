Atlantic Challenge Cup: Normore, Hawco earn gold with N.S. U-15 boys

MONCTON, N.B.: A player from East Hants and a player from Fall River have helped their Hockey Nova Scotia Under-15 boys squad claim Atlantic Challenge Cup gold.

Noah Hawco of Enfield, who suits up with the Major Bantam Rangers in the N.S. U-15 Major Bantam Hockey League and Fall River’s Ethan Normore donned the N.S. jerseys for the four-day long tournament during the Thanksgiving weekend.

Normore plays with the Bedford Bandits also in the N.S. U-15 Major Bantam league.

The tournament is held annually in Moncton at the Superior Propane Centre.

In the gold medal game, N.B. scored a power-play goal with 29 seconds left to tie the game and force the extra frame.

N.B. had eld the game after two first period goals 2-0, but N.S. scored the next three over the next two periods or so to go ahead 3-2.

In the extra frame it was Calvin Craver with his second of the game being the hero securing gold for N.S.

Sam Berthiaume stopped 47 of 50 pucks sent his way to earn the golden goaltending win.

Hawco only got on the scoresheet in the gold medal final as a result of a minor penalty.

During the round robin, N.S. got off to a rocky start losing to Hockey New Brunswick 6-1, before bouncing back with a huge offensive explosion against Hockey PEI 12-2 in the second game and 5-3 against Hockey NL.

In the semi-final they doubled up Hockey NL 4-2 to punch their ticket to the championship gold medal game against N.B.

During the tournament, Hawco didn’t record any points but played well defensively and helped create some chances.

Meanwhile, Normore earned three assists during the round robin portion of the ACC.