MAIN PHOTO: Rebecca LeBlanc of Beaver Bank stands next to the U-14 girls Atlantic Challenge Cup after leading N.S. U-14 girls to gold. (Sackville Flyers Minor Hockey photo)

MONCTON, N.B.: A goaltender from Beaver Bank stood tall in goal for team Nova Scotia as they skated to the Under-14 girls Atlantic gold medal at the Atlantic Challenge Cup.

Rebecca LeBlanc stopped all but two shots she faced during her time in goal over three games, including the gold medal final, and Lee Cannon of Enfield helped the Bluenosers earn the top prize in the ACC U-14 girls division.

The tournament is held in Moncton yearly over the Thanksgiving weekend and features the best players in Atlantic Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the gold medal game, LeBlanc was solid between the pipes as N.B. held a 2-1 lead late until N.S. tied the game, then won it in overtime.

It was 2-1 N.B. until Addison White tied it at 2-2 with 46 ticks left in the contest forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, Lydia Libis won the game with a tally with 9:04 left to play to secure gold for Nova Scotia.

The U-14 girls earned gold at the Challenge Cup. (Hockey N.S. Photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

In other round robin play, N.S, picked up victories of 5-0 over N.B. to open the ACC; and 5-0 over NL in game three; game two was 2-1 over PEI; 5-1 over NL in the semifinal to put them into the gold medal game.

LeBlanc was between the pipes for the two shutouts over N.B. and NL.

Cannon earned a goal and an assist in the five games played at the ACC for N.S.