HALIFAX: In a release the province said more vulnerable Nova Scotians will benefit from added support and shelter options this winter.

N.S. will be providing more funding to create new winter shelters, enhance shelter diversion supports and establish a formalized emergency weather response for vulnerable people.

It is also investing in operational supports and providing land in Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) to establish an innovative shelter solution.

“We know that people experiencing homelessness deserve a dignified place to shelter in the colder months,” said Trevor Boudreau, Minister of Community Services.

“We’re providing funding for emergency supports across the province to ensure that people have warm places to stay.”

In partnership with service providers and municipalities across Nova Scotia, the Province will invest $7.5 million in shelters produced by Pallet, a shelter provider.

It will purchase 200 units to provide temporary housing across Nova Scotia, including 100 to be located in HRM.

The funding will also purchase bed frames, mattresses and desks, and support operations.

Service providers and municipalities will be consulted on placing the shelters, potentially on provincial, municipal and service provider-owned land.

Pallet is a North American leader in rapid-response shelter villages designed by people with lived experience. These communities will include single occupancy rooms, plus bathroom and laundry units and on-site supports by local service providers.

Communities with 10 or more rooms will have a community room where residents can gather and access services.

N.S. will provide two parcels of land in HRM to host the Pallet shelter villages and HRM is providing land, land servicing and preparation support, as well as operational oversight of the 100 units.

With the approach of the winter season, the province is providing $1.8 million for an additional three overnight shelters – in Amherst, Bridgewater and HRM.

The location for the HRM shelter will be finalized and released soon.

Nova Scotia is also expanding diversion and eviction prevention support funding by $570,000 to 11 organizations – eight in rural Nova Scotia and three in HRM – to ensure service providers have more options for Nova Scotians in need.



With more extreme weather events, the Province is dedicating $250,000 to support the co-ordination of emergency weather responses across the province for people experiencing homelessness.

N.S. will also provide HRM with up to $180,000 in funding this winter to support a designated campground for RV and trailer hook-up.



Quotes:

“The Town of Kentville sees the benefit of using a dignified approach in response to the housing and homelessness crisis.

“Supporting the provincial government’s investment in the Pallet villages project is one avenue to do so; this is an exceptional partnership opportunity for Kentville to showcase the compassion we hold for all community members.”

– Rachel Bedingfield, interim Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Kentville

“This is a significant and welcome initiative by the Province, working with HRM and the community sector.

“These investments will make an appreciable improvement in the living conditions for people who are unhoused in our community.”

– Mike Savage, Mayor, Halifax Regional Municipality

“Pallet believes housing is a basic human right that all people are entitled to. We’re excited to work together with innovative leadership who are creating plans to end the crisis of unsheltered homelessness.”

– Amy King, founder and CEO, Pallet



“CBCHA has seen a dramatic increase in the number of homeless individuals utilizing the supports and services we offer in CBRM. With that, we have also witnessed a steep rise in the number of unsheltered individuals living rough, outside and in unsafe conditions.

“This situation requires immediate attention, and we are pleased that the provincial government is taking progressive and timely steps to address this, especially with colder weather on its way. CBCHA is grateful to partner with the provincial government as we work collectively to bring an end to homelessness in our communities.”

– Fred Deveaux, Executive Director, Cape Breton Community Housing Association



Quick Facts:

— the Province previously announced $750,000 in support of HRM’s drop-in centre

— as affordable and supportive housing options continue to grow, Pallet shelters can be repurposed for emergency events, including emergency weather event responses