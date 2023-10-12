From the Cruiser – Oct. 11, 2023

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 115 calls for service.

The following are a few of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns.

FOOD ORDER ALTERCATION

On October 5, a 26–year-old Enfield man called police to report that while waiting in line for his food order at the McDonald’s n Elmsdale, a man in his 50’s accused him of cutting the line.

After a few words back and forth, the older man pushed the younger man and departed the scene.

The man told police just wanted the incident documented.

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND TRAFFIC STOPS

East Hants RCMP officers were busy conducting check stops over the Thanksgiving weekend.

This resulted in numerous summary offence tickets being issued for various traffic infractions.

Drivers from East Hants and visitors passing through can expect to continue to see officers on the road enforcing traffic laws.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: New Glasgow man sought on warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Tayler Richard Malcolm, 31, of New Glasgow.

Tayler Richard Malcolm was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime in East Uniacke back in October of 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Tayler Richard Malcolm.

Anyone who sees Tayler Richard Malcolm is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

