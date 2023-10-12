Health admin professionals reach tentative agreement with employers

HALIFAX: Late Wednesday night Oct. 11, a tentative agreement was reached between the Council of Unions representing Health Administrative Professionals and employer representatives from Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health Centre.

Details of that tentative agreement will not be shared publicly until members have had a chance to review them, but the unions’ committee representatives were satisfied that they were able to achieve the best possible agreement for the members without taking strike action.

The unions are in the process of scheduling information sessions and ratification votes with their members over the coming days