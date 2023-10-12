Uplifted program launched by HSIA to support stronger communities

HALIFAX STANFIELD: Turning inspiration into action, Halifax Stanfield is proud to unveil its revitalized community outreach and sponsorship program, Uplifted.

Uplifted consists of internal and external support programs designed to positively contribute to the communities the airport serves.

“People are at the heart of everything we do at Halifax Stanfield,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. “Uplifted is more than a program; it’s a commitment to making a lasting impact in our community. Our vision is to uplift lives, amplify voices, and create a stronger, more connected society.”

Halifax Stanfield has a long history of funding and partnering with community organizations, but dedicated funding has been a challenge due to the financial impacts the pandemic had on the airport.

Today is an exciting milestone along the airport’s recovery journey and its commitment to reintroducing dedicated funding for community groups and non-profit organizations in need.

Recognizing the challenges faced by local organizations in securing essential resources, Uplifted provides opportunities for external organizations to connect with Halifax Stanfield and request assistance for their community projects.

Eligible organizations can apply for financial donations, event sponsorships, in-kind contributions, or volunteer support.

“We Are Young (WAY) is proud to work with organizations like Halifax Stanfield that share our values and support our mission. Together, we’re making a real difference in the lives of others,” says WAY co-founders Cara Chisholm and Katie Mahoney.

WAY previously received a community investment from Halifax Stanfield, with funding going towards WAY’s program to grant wishes to seniors.

Uplifted will invest in organizations that align with Halifax Stanfield’s values and its strategic priorities, including pillars that Champion People and Community, Reinforce our Foundation, Chart New Territory, and Lead a Sustainable Future.

Halifax Stanfield will accept requests for support from community-based organizations three times annually during two-week intakeperiods, with the first intake starting today, October 12, 2023.

To learn more about Uplifted and to apply for support, please visit www.halifaxstanfield.ca/uplifted.