Open house planned for proposed Waverley grid-scale battery project

WAVERLEY: A first-of-its-kind grid-scale battery project is being proposed to be built in the Waverley area.

Nova Scotia Power will have officials on hand on Oct. 18 at the Waverley Legion at an open house from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss about the grid-scale battery project and to hear from residents, especially those in the Waverley-Spider Lake area, about their concerns or questions they have.

Susan Smith, Stakeholder Lead with N.,S. Power, explained what a grid-scale battery project is.

“The proposed grid-scale battery project is a transmission asset that would support the maintenance of a reliable grid with energy storage in the form of lithium-ion batteries,” said Smith in response to a question from The Laker News.

“In addition to being reliable energy storage, grid scale batteries are quick response and can provide other grid services such as frequency and voltage support.”

She said grid-scale battery projects, like the ones they are proposing, are an important part of N.S. Power’s clean energy transition.

“They play a crucial role in storing renewable energy when there is a surplus and releasing it to the grid when needed,” she said.

The proposed grid-scale battery project would be located off Waverley Road near Spider Lake subdivision.

She said there are two other grid-scale battery project locations being looked at – in Bridgewater and the Annapolis Valley.

The locations selected are done so at ones which will provide the maximum benefits to the Nova Scotia transmission grid.

“The locations allow for electricity to be distributed across the province,” said Smith. “ Each site is adjacent to 138 kV transmission lines and near substations, necessary to transport electricity throughout the grid.

“This benefits the entire grid by providing reliable, safe, renewable energy when it is needed.

“The fast-response provided by the proposed grid-scale batteries can benefit the local community by offering voltage support during high demand periods on the grid.”

Smith said they appreciate there may be questions about this new technology, which is why they wanted to hold an open house to share information and answer questions that community members may have.

“We want to assure customers that safety is at the centre of everything we do at NS Power,” she said. “It’s incorporated in every stage of project development, and continues through design, construction, community engagement and eventual operation of the proposed grid-scale battery facility.”

She encourages community members to ask questions and learn more about this proposed project by either attending the Open House or visiting nspower.ca/clean

The open house on Oct. 18 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Waverley Legion will be a drop-in, informal event.

“Guests can stop by any time between 2 pm and 7 pm and speak directly with our project team – ask questions, provide feedback or share their thoughts on the proposed project,” Smith said.

Smith said the NS Power officials on hand will be joined by representatives working with the HalifACT initiative, sharing information on other clean energy initiatives happening throughout the city. Next Ride will also be on site, offering the opportunity to test drive an Electric Vehicle.