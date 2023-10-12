ELMSDALE: A theft of a vehicle that ended up being torched is under investigation, East Hants RCMP say.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing officer with East Hants RCMP, said on Oct. 7 officers from the Enfield RCMO detachment responded to a call of a vehicle that was reported stolen in Elmsdale.

“The complainant told police that they had heard the vehicle had been located by a friend and that it was burnt,” said Const. Burns.

Officers attended to the scene where the stolen vehicle was located and confirmed that the vehicle had been lit on fire.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

Const. Burns also had a message for residents to prevent thefts such as this in the future.

“East Hants RCMP also want to urge the public to refrain from leaving keys whether they be house or vehicle keys easily accessible to would be thieves,” he said.