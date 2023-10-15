Ramsay records first point in NCAA Division 1 hockey debut

NEW YORK: It was a NCAA Division 1 hockey debut for Belnan’s Duncan Ramsay to remember–well except for the overtime loss that his University of Vermont Catamounts suffered.

Ramsay was making his debut in NCAA Division 1 play on Saturday night Oct. 14 as his Catamounts played the Clarkson Golden Knights.

It was Vermont’s second game of the season after a win on Oct. 13 to open up the new campaign.

The debut helped the Catamounts get the game to the extra stanza.

As the Golden Knights led 2-1 late in the game, Clarkson attempted a neutral zone pass but the stick of Ramsay was there.

Ramsay stepped up on the play, tipping the puck forward where teammate Massimo Lombardi picked it up.

Lombardi went in one-on-one with the Clarkson defender, and then tricked the goalie scoring his first of the season.

Ramsay picked up his first point with a helper on the tally.

Clarkson would win the contest in overtime 3-2.

After a weekend off the Catamounts will travel to No. 13 Providence for their Hockey East opener.

Vermont will take on the Friars at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 26 and again on Saturday, October 27.

Both games will air live on ESPN+, like all Hockey East regular season home games.