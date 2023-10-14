CAPE BRETON/POWELL RIVER, B.C.: An author born in Marion Bridge, Cape Breton is marking his return to the publishing scene with the release of “IAN” (published by Xlibris).

Ian, written by Donald MacLeod, is a story story of one man’s experiences beyond the rugged shores of the Outer Hebrides and the things that he will discover that will change the direction of his life forever.

MacLeod now calls Powell River, B.C. home with his family.

In the summer of 1725, two fishermen from the Isle of Lewis––young Ian MacLeod and his uncle Hector MacKenzie––set sail from Le LeHavre for Louisbourg and Île Royale on a newly christened merchant ship.

For Ian, it will be his first time experiencing the world beyond the rugged shores of the Outer Hebrides, and here, he will become a farmer and raise his family in a new country.

“This book will show the history of growth in Canada from French and British rule and the problems it experienced along the way.

“Readers can also trace their families back through the characters depicted in this book,” Macleod said.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, that was simple.

“A renewed interest in the history of Canada,” said MacLeod.

“IAN”

By Donald Macleod

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 400 pages | ISBN 9798369403938

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 400 pages | ISBN 9798369403921

E-Book | 400 pages | ISBN 9798369403914

Ian is available at both (online) Amazon and Barnes & Noble (online and in store).