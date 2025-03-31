WAVERLEY: A musician from Waverley is among the artists announced for the Nova Scotia Stampede from Sept. 18-21.

The four performers for the Sept. 18 LIBCAN Stage at the Stampede, being held for a second year in Bible Hill.

Maggie Andrew of Waverley, and a Lockview High graduate, will join other well-known artists such as Jimmy Rankin; Matt Anderson; and Jodi Guthro.

Andrew has such hits as Better Than You; Hurt Myself; and Come Clean.

She just released her latest single Fall Like A Feather on March 28.

Andrew also performed on one of the stages at the JUNO Awards when they were held in Halifax last year.

People who wish to attend can purchase their full event package today to enjoy the full N.S. Stampede experience.

That full event package includes access to:

three performances of pro rodeo action

three nights of incredible Canadian music on the LIBCAN Stage

Jimmy Rankin will also perform. (N.S. Stampede photo)

The N.S. Stampede’s lineup for Friday night on the LIBCAN Stage includes the James Barker Band and Emerson Drive.

For Saturday night, on the LIBCAN Stage, it will be Jason Benoit and Brett Kissel.