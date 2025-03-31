TRURO: More than 2,800 Nova Scotians with disabilities and their families will receive more support through individualized funding programs starting Tuesday, April 1.



Opportunities and Social Development Minister Scott Armstrong announced a $9.3 million investment on March 29, during the Rebuilding HOPE conference in Middleton.



“Supporting people to live a good life in their community is at the heart of the remedy,” said Minister Armstrong.

“By investing in our existing individualized funding programs, we’re able to provide much-needed support to participants, caregivers and families right away as we continue to build a system that centres the individual voices and choices of Nova Scotians with disabilities.”

The funding is an interim step as the Province transitions to permanent, individualized funding for all people with disabilities, a key recommendation in the Nova Scotia Human Rights Remedy.

It supports people in three programs: Flex Individualized Funding, Direct Family Support for Children, and Alternative Family Support. These programs are community-based and provide individualized, self-directed, portable funding in line with the remedy.



Individualized funding will increase by more than 25 per cent for Flex Individualized Funding participants – up to $1,000 more per month based on a person’s needs.

The program provides supports to adults with disabilities who live at home with their families or who live independently with support from their family or personal support network.

Direct Family Support for Children, which provides respite funding to families who support a child with a disability at home, will increase by 20 per cent – up to $800 per month.

Summer respite funding, a one-time payment, will increase by up to $400.

Respite funding helps with the cost of disability support services so family caregivers can take breaks.



The Alternative Family Support Program supports adults with disabilities living in an approved, private family home. Participants in this program will see their monthly per diem rise by $600, an increase of more than 27 per cent.



Participants do not have to apply. The funding increases take effect April 1.

Quick Facts:

– the last rate increases for Alternative Family Support and Flex Individualized Funding were in 2006 and 2016, respectively; Direct Family Support for Children increased by five per cent in 2023

– this investment is part of the government’s $120 million funding commitment in Budget 2025-26 to support disability support transformation as part of the Nova Scotia Human Rights Remedy.