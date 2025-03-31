From a release

HALIFAX: Starting Tuesday, April 1, Nova Scotia’s minimum wage will increase from $15.20 per hour to $15.70.



The increase will be one of two this year, with another on October 1 to $16.50.



“Inflation is putting pressure on Nova Scotians, and as a government, we must find ways to help,” said Nolan Young, Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration.

“This year, we’re implementing one of the most significant minimum wage increases in our province’s history – one of the many ways our government is helping Nova Scotians keep up with the rising cost of living.”

Minimum wage regulations require that the minimum wage be updated every year on April 1 based on the consumer price index for the previous year, plus an extra one per cent.

The additional increase on October 1 this year responds to concerns about the rising cost of living.



Quick Facts:

– the rate will increase $1.30 in total this year

– on average, 7.3 per cent of workers – 33,700 Nova Scotians – earned the minimum wage between April 2024 and October 2024