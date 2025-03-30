LOWER SACKVILLE: Tragedy has struck a second time for one Ukrainian refugee family who are trying to rebuild their lives in Canada and Lower Sackville.

This time the tragedy is in one of the most painful and personal ways possible for the Iryna Pobyvanets family.

Iryna Pobyvanets 14-year-old son Pavlo has just been diagnosed with leukemia.

The family came to Canada seeking peace, safety, and a chance at a better life.

But now, instead of new beginnings, they are fighting to save their child’s life.

According to a GoFundMe fundraising page, one day, their son was a joyful teenager settling into his new life in Canada — full of hope for the future.

The next, he was in a hospital bed, hooked up to IVs, undergoing painful procedures, destroying body chemo and facing words no parent ever wants to hear. N

Now, every day is a battle — not just for his health, but for the family’s survival.

The family came to Canada with hope, strength, and determination to work hard and build a future.

The father is a long-haul truck driver — a demanding job that requires him to be away for weeks at a time. But now, with his son critically ill and his wife alone at home, he simply cannot leave. Their son requires 24/7 care.

Pavlo Pobyvanets (Submitted photo)

The side effects of chemotherapy are severe. He is already developing diabetes from steroids, and doctors are closely watching for kidney failure.

He needs constant monitoring, and his mother is now his full-time caregiver. Both parents are unable to work.

They cannot pay their rent

They still have to put food on the table

Their car is essential for hospital trips, but the cost of gas and maintenance is rising fast

And now, they have to move out of their current home

When he is discharged from the hospital, their son will be too weak to climb stairs. Their current home is no longer suitable.

They urgently need to move to a ground-level, accessible home — but moving is expensive, and without income, it’s nearly impossible.

They are facing:

First and last month’s rent

A damage deposit

Moving costs and setup expenses

And trying to do all of this while caring for a critically ill child

The GoFundMe Fundraiser can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-support-13yearold-battling-leukemia-in-canada.

This fundraiser will help this family:

Secure safe, accessible housing for their son

Cover rent and bills while both parents are unable to work

Pay for transportation to hospital visits

Purchase medications and diabetic supplies not covered by health care

Provide basic needs like food, clothing, and comfort during the hardest time of their lives,” reads the GoFundMe fundraising appeal launched by Maya Levin .

The goal is to raise $20,000 and $17,610 has already been raised as of March 30.