MAITLAND: A night of comedic fun is coming to Maitland on May 7.

With the opening of the High Tide Centre in the community set for the same day, there will be four talented comedians from across the Maritimes and Canada who stop by to share some laughs at the event, dubbed Maitland Madness – a comedy show.

Host Dan Hendricken will be joined by Martin Edwards, Clare Belford, and Sam Bartol in the show, which begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 each.

Originally hailing from PEI, Dan Hendricken is one of the top comics to come out of the Maritimes. He cut his teeth in comedy at the Yuk Yuk’s club in Halifax and in just a few short years was featured on CBC TV as part of the Halifax Comedy Festival.

Dan has since gone on to tour all over the country as a headlining comic even performing at the flagship Yuk Yuk’s in downtown Toronto.

Clare Belford is a strikingly sincere comedian.

Early in her comedy tenure, she cut her teeth on the road all over her home province of Alberta, telling deeply personal jokes to crowds of drunk tradesmen, from Fort McMurray to Red Deer.

She quickly moved to the home of the nation’s largest and most competitive comedy scene, Toronto,

Raised in the Maritimes, Sam Bartol has made a name for himself as one of the East Coast’s strongest comedic writers and performers.

Sam’s laid-back comedy picks apart daily occurrences and insights and makes you laugh at them in a way you could have never imagined.

Martin Edwards is a comedian located out of the East Coast of Canada.

Starting stand-up in Halifax, Martin, a native of Sydney Mines, has been developing into the type of stand-up comedian that can draw you in with his quick, witty, observations and keep your attention with anecdotes about being a working man and a father.

Often poking fun at the language used by others, Martin brings an almost musical flow to his presentation through his captivating rhythm.

For tickets, check out the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maitland-madness-comedy-night-tickets-302268622587