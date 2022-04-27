LHS badminton athletes nab medals, off to provincials

FALL RIVER: Four badminton athletes from Lockview High are heading to School Sport Nova Scotia (SSNS) provincials this weekend.

At the recently-held regionals, the four Dragons finished with gold and silver, while a fifth athlete came home with bronze. However, only the top two advanced to provincials.

This year’s regionals were held at Citadel High, however no spectators were allowed to attend.

In girls doubles play, Georgia Carr-MacEachern and teammate Izzy Goncalves earned gold to advance to the provincials.

Meanwhile in mixed doubles, it was Brenell Enman and Joe Walsh capturing silver.

In singles play, Molly White nabbed the bronze medal.

The provincial championships are scheduled for April 29 at Cobequid Educational Centre in Truro.

The team is coached by Bev White.