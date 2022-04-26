Canadian Red Cross assisting tenants of Spryfield townhouse fire

HALIFAX: The Canadian Red Cross said late Monday night April 25 that an extended family of five has been temporarily displaced by a kitchen fire.

In a release, the Red Cross said the fire was quickly contained but required power to be turned off in one of eight units of a townhouse building in the Spryfield neighborhood of Halifax.

Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and meals for an adult couple, two children and a grandparent.

Further help may be provided depending on how quickly cleanup and repairs can be completed.



Other tenants of the building were not impacted and there were no injuries from the fire on Lyons Avenue, reported around 9:30 p.m. Monday.