PHOTOS: FRBA hosts annual Rebel Run hoops tournament

FALL RIVER/WAVERLEY: The annual Rebel Run basketball tournament made its return after being cancelled due to COVID-19 last year, with several of the host teams coming away with hardware.This year’s tournament featured 20 teams playing their respective games at Rocky Lake Junior High in Bedford; Georges P. Vanier Junior High in Fall River; and the Snow Centre in Fall River.

In Division 1 girls, the Rebels (Nobes) girls defeated West End Steelers 42-38.

The championship game Heart & Hustle went to Emily Ralph.

Tournament MVP was awarded to her twin sister, Isabel Ralph.

In Division 6 boys, team Strickey won the final 33-30.

Devin Strickey was awarded Heart & Hustle and Denver Whalen Tournament MVP for the Rebels team.

Here are some photos from Championship Sunday taken at the Snow Centre when we dropped in briefly to check out the action.

We only had our cell phone with us to take photos with:

Action between the Tigers and SLAM Basketball in he Division 4 girls final. (Healey photo)

For Rebels Division 4 girls coached by Hannah Cahill, they lost in the bronze medal by a basket 27-25 to West End.

The Heart & Hustle was Lexi MacDonald and the MVP was Megan Mcfeters.

In Division 4 boys, coached by Jay Cameron, they beat East Hants Havoc 42-32 for the bronze medal.

Tournament MVP for the Rebels was Breton George and Heart and Hustle winner was Camden Fraser.

The game shots were of the Tigers and SLAM Basketball girls in the Division 4 girls championship final.

The U14 Rebels Boys Bowes took home bronze at the Rebel Run tournament.

WAY TO GO REBELS U-14 BOWES

back row first, left to right. Head Coach Jim Bowes, Harry Brown, Isaac Nicholson, Jackson MacNeil, Landon Jessop, Isaiah Page, Assist Coach Dan Page. Front row: left to right. Maerek Stach, Zack Doucette, Jack Pickette, Colin McCurdy, Aidan Buchanan. Missing for the tournament, Andrew D’Arcy. (Submitted photo)

The Division 6 Rebels boys won gold in their division at the tournament, winni