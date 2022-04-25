PHOTOS: Pop-up market held at Brown Hall in Beaver Bank

BEAVER BANK: A pop-up market was held April 24 at the Brown Hall in Beaver Bank.

It featured several vendors from the surrounding communities on hand to showcase to those coming out what they have to offer .

The market was dubbed “Because Mom” with an aim at Mother’s Day gift giving in mind along with the usual recycling, upcycling and two special fundraisers for aid to Ukraine.

The market was also collecting items and donations for SACKVILLE-BEDFORD MEALS ON WHEELS. There was also the usual monthly raffle prizes of one-plant, indoor grow light, and plant.

A Welcome to the Community newsletter of all the services available in the Beaver Bank-Sackville area, put together by a team headed by Sheryl Dubois, was also available for those attending to take home.

It came as part of a gift pack to new residents in the community, with it being mostly handed out in packages realtors give to new homeowners in the area.

The Welcome to the Community gift pack for May 2022 is supported by Councillor Lisa Blackburn; Pop Up Community Market; Cape & Cowl Comics & Collectibles; Chameleon Yoga Studio; The Sewing Guild & Fabric Shop Makerspace.

For more information on the Community Markets, check out www.CommunityPins.com .