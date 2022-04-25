Eleven medals nabbed by Inner Strength TKD athletes at nationals

WELLINGTON: Taekwondo athletes from a Wellington-based dojang have brought home 11 medals from the Taekwondo Nationals held over Easter weekend in Toronto.

The medal haul includes three gold medals for Inner Strength Taekwondo athletes, which now sees them advance to the Pan Am Championship June 29-30 in Costa Rica. There they will be part of Team Canada.

In Toronto, the athletes took part in three full days of sparring competition against some of the best in Canada.

Inner Strength TKD was the biggest team at the competition from all of the Maritime provinces.

Winning gold were Raya Porter; Ronan Sinclair; and Ciara Bennett.

Silver medals were captured by Jonah Priddle; Jaidyn Bartlett; Skyler Sinclair; and Cooper Briand.

Emma Bennett led the charge of bronze medal winners, which also included William Grey; Audrey Gibson; and Brett Skinner.