Fury U-15 captures Tier 2 banner

FALL RIVER: The Under-15 Fall River Fury girls are provincial champions.

The Fury defeated their opposition in two straight sets at the Volleyball Nova Scotia Tier 2 U-15 N.S. championships on April 24.

Fall River won the sets 25-9 and 25-22.

The team, coached by Chloe Hoffman, had several players selected as all-stars and MVP.

Lockview High students Sarah Walsh and Paige Parlee were named to the all-star team for the provincials.

Meanwhile, Bailey Matheson, a Millwood High School student from Lower Sackville area, was named the MVP for her stalwart play.